Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,208 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.31.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

