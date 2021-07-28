Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $686.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $696.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $612.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

