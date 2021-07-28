Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Elastic worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Elastic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,344,862. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $144.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

