Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,032 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $190,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Display by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $213.20 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.41. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

