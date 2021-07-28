Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 170.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $297.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.69. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $213.12 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

