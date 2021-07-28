Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Welbilt worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

WBT opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.55 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

