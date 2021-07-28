Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the June 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vystar stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 987,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,177. Vystar has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.
About Vystar
