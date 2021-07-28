Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,738.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $82.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2,720.13. 182,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,453.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,687.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

