Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 1,743 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.74. The stock had a trading volume of 250,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35. The company has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

