Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 398 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. 8,409,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81.

