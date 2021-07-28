Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,566. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

