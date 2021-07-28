Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,122 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,093,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.62. The company had a trading volume of 64,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $534.50. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

