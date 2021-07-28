Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after buying an additional 119,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after buying an additional 162,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,684,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.