WAX 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.35 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $248.34 million and approximately $29.35 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00096519 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,762,569,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,647,037 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

