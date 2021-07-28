WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.57. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

