Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

CAKE traded down $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 227,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,940. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

