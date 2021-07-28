Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.65.
DNUT stock opened at 16.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of 15.50 and a one year high of 21.69.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
