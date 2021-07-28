WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. 654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,193. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.