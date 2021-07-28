West Bancorporation (WTBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WTBA opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.01. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $58,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,098.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.