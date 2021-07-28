West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $7.84 Per Share (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.82. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2021 earnings at $35.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

TSE:WFG opened at C$89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$110.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

