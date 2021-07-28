West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.950-7.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.95-7.10 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WST stock opened at $378.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $381.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

