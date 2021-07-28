Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.319 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 72.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.