Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $207.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western New England Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

