Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$19.94 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.