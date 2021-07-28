WEX (WEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WEX opened at $202.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

