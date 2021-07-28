WEX (WEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:WEX opened at $202.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.