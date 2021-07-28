Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a growth of 647.0% from the June 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Shares of WHITF opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHITF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

