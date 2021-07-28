WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund makes up approximately 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 14.86% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97.

