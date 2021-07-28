Workiva (NYSE:WK) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.23

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.23 and last traded at $131.07, with a volume of 11153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

