Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Short Interest Up 3,230.2% in July

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a growth of 3,230.2% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKSP opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Worksport has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $91.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48.

Get Worksport alerts:

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a negative net margin of 719.43%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.