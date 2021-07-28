Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) vs. Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Financial Review

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worldline and Gravity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $3.14 billion 4.11 $186.99 million $2.01 48.13 Gravity $344.25 million 1.96 $50.16 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than Gravity.

Risk & Volatility

Worldline has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Worldline and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Gravity 17.60% 46.30% 31.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Worldline beats Gravity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and digital preservation services. The TSS segment provides point of sale, payment application and value added, estate management, maintenance, and repair solutions. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Sacred Blade; Dark Eden; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Action RO2: Spear of Odin; Tera Classic; the Lord; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3. In addition, the company offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 129 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

