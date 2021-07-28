WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

WVS Financial has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC remained flat at $$16.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.67. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.