Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,674,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

