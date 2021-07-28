Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of XRX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,892. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRX. Citigroup upped their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

