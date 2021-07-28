Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE XRX opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Xerox alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.