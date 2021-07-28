Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.10 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 399,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

