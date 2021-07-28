Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,978 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,802% compared to the typical volume of 104 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.99.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

