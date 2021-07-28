Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 3,989.5% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.9 days.
Shares of YLLXF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
