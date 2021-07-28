Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 3,989.5% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.9 days.

Shares of YLLXF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.