Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $7.17 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Youdao from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Youdao stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34. Youdao has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

