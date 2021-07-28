Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 579,645 shares.The stock last traded at $8.04 and had previously closed at $7.26.

DAO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

