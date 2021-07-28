Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APDN stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $13.64.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
