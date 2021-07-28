Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

