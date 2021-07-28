Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRGI. Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRGI opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $367.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 2.21.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.