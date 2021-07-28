Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRGI. Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRGI opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $367.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 2.21.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

