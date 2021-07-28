Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,058. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

