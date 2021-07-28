Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.50. Generac posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.88.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 20.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 29.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 49.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded down $12.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.19. The stock had a trading volume of 122,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac has a 1 year low of $135.22 and a 1 year high of $457.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

