Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Howard Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBMD shares. Stephens lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBMD opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $366.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

