Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

OBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,132. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.