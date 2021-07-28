Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

OBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,132. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

