Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report sales of $6.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.48 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $30.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQZ opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.