Zacks: Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.91. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FB Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

