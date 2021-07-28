Zacks: Analysts Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Penumbra posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Shares of PEN traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,534. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,648.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.93. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

