Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million.

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. 6,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,251. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,435.50 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.