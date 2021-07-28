Zacks: Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFL. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 16,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,883. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $893.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

